THE HEAT IS ON: As summer approaches gas prices go up

Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.

The American Petroleum Institute's Executive VP Marty Durbin joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak with some tips for getting the best gas mileage as you hit the road in the heat.

Plan your route.

Get a tune up.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.