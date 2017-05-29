THE HEAT IS ON: As summer approaches gas prices go up

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Tucson man who was found near a trail in the Aspen area.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.
Tucson Water reports northbound lanes on Mission Road near Ajo Way are back open after crews repaired a water main break.
The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
Multiple crews responded to a boat fire and fuel spill at the Ashley Marina off Lockwood Boulevard Friday morning.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.
