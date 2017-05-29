Body of Tucson man found near hiking trail in Colorado

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Arizona man found near a trail in the Aspen area.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says the body of Jeffrey Bushroe, of Tucson, was found next to the snow-packed trail to Crater Lake near the Maroon Bells Saturday morning.
Investigators don't believe he had been there long and may have hurt himself and been unable to make it back down the trail, possibly on Friday.
Bushroe's body was removed about mid-afternoon.
