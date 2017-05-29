Crews working to rescue hiker at Seven Falls

A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.
Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.
While there were many traditional events throughout Tucson to remember the fallen vets on Memorial Day, one took a different tact.
Sounds of freedom rang loud and clear at Purple Heart Park Monday as two F-16 did a fly-over during a Memorial Day event.
Crews are working to rescue a dehydrated hiker at Seven Falls Monday afternoon.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
