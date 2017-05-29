Crews working to rescue hiker at Seven Falls

Crews are working to rescue a hiker at Sabino Canyon Monday afternoon.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association said a 19-year-old man was hiking in the Seven Falls area when he suffered from heat illness and dehydration.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association said a 19-year-old man was hiking in the Seven Falls area when he suffered from heat illness and dehydration.

