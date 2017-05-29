Sounds of freedom ring out at Purple Heart Park

Sounds of freedom rang loud and clear at Purple Heart Park Monday as two F-16 did a fly-over during a Memorial Day event.

There were families, patriot guard riders and veterans in attendance.

All came together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It is the fifth year of of the ceremony at the park in Tucson.

Organizers said they saw one of their biggest crowds ever this year.

This was pretty cool. Fly over by the 162nd fighter wing at the Purple Heart Ceremony. #Tucson #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/wCPM2aD8gC — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) May 29, 2017

