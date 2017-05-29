Sounds of freedom ring out at Purple Heart Park - Tucson News Now

Sounds of freedom ring out at Purple Heart Park

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sounds of freedom rang loud and clear at Purple Heart Park Monday as two F-16 did a fly-over during a Memorial Day event.

There were families, patriot guard riders and veterans in attendance.

All came together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It is the fifth year of of the ceremony at the park in Tucson.

Organizers said they saw one of their biggest crowds ever this year.

