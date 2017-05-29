Advocates use Memorial Day to shine light on veteran suicides

Twenty-two. That's how many veterans commit suicide in the United States everyday.

While there were many traditional events throughout Tucson to remember fallen vets on Memorial Day, one gathering took a different tact.

A group of veterans and homeless advocates gathered to discuss those who feel the pain of war and combat when they return from the battlefield.

They too are the victims of war.

Veteran Ricardo Pareyda said one cause of veteran suicide is if they hold in too much of what they saw and experienced in war.

"You can't let people know that you're feeling weak, that you're feeling afraid," he said. "And you feel vulnerable."

Advocate Lewis Arthur said it's an all-too-common fate for our veterans.

"No one knows why they commit suicide," said advocate Lewis Arthur. "All we say is that the demons got the best of them. They lost the fight when they came home."

Memorial Day is a day not just to remember the fallen but also to discuss the issues so many vets face on a day-to-day basis, such as addiction, homelessness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Arthur carries 22 ribbons on his belt everyday, ribbons with the names of families who are suffering because their loved one killed themselves.

"You can imagine the hurt the families to through when they pray everyday that their child makes it through war but then comes home and something happens," he said.

"It was somewhere along the line that they lost the battle and we failed them," he said. "These families right here are always number one in my heart and today's a hard day for them."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.