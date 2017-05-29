Family of hit-and-run victims pleads for help to solve case

Tucson police said the driver of this black Volkswagen Jetta was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tucson's south side on May 20. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the two-vehicle accident happened Saturday, May 20, at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Drexel Road on Tucson’s south side.

"What hurts the most is I wish I would have just got to hug her one last time, both of them really," said Anjelica Stahlman, the victims' daughter.

It only took seconds, but Stahlman’s life was forever changed by the crash.

Police said Joanne and David Berg were in a white Chevrolet Malibu when it was hit by a black Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the Jetta fled the scene after the accident.

Stahlman shared a photo with Tucson News Now of a happier time, the Berg’s wedding day.

“They’re meant to be," she said. "They were always just that couple that looked happy and loving when you saw them together."

Witnesses told police the driver of the Jetta helped get his passenger out and then they ran from the car. Stahlman said detectives told her alcohol was found inside.

"There was beer cans inside and outside the vehicle, you can only assume they were on something or drinking,” Stahlman said.

As Stahlman takes steps to plan her parent’s funeral, she harbors anger for the driver who ran away and wants the man to turn himself in so her family can have some closure.

“The guilt has to be eating them alive and you hurt not only them but many other people who love them,” Stahlman said.

If you have any information on the crash, please call 88-CRIME.

