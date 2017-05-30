TUSD kicks off free summer meals for kids

Tucson Unified School District begins its Summer Food Service Program for Children Tuesday morning.



It is a program that makes sure no child goes hungry in Tucson. TUSD is providing 75 locations for kids to eat this summer.

Last summer, the district served 200,000 meals. Stefanie Boe, spokeswoman for the district, said all children 18 years old or younger can get free breakfast and lunch.



There are no income requirements, and children do not have to attend the school where they are eating.



“There's a great need in our community, and even for those families that may not have a low-income it's still something that's really nice and convenient that's avoidable to keep kids healthy and providing nutrition over the summer," said Lindsay Aguilar, TUSD's dietitian.



If parents would like to join their child for a meal, it’s $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch.



The program runs from May 30 - July 21. No meals are available July 4.



