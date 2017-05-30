TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. BODY OF TUCSON MAN FOUND NEAR HIKING TRAIL IN COLORADO

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Arizona man found near a trail in the Aspen area.

Man found near Crater Lake Saturday has been identified by Pitkin County Coroner’s Office as 27 year old Jeffrey Bushroe of Tucson, AZ — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) May 29, 2017

Investigators don't believe he had been there long and may have hurt himself and been unable to make it back down the trail, possibly on Friday.



2. FAMILY OF HIT-AND-RUN VICTIMS PLEADS FOR HELP TO SOLVE CASE

A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.

A daughter is pleading for help to find the driver responsible for a hit & run crash that claimed the lives of her parents. Story @ 9/10 pic.twitter.com/NWNmUWUpNR — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 30, 2017

Police said the two-vehicle accident happened Saturday, May 20, at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Drexel Road on Tucson’s south side.

As Stahlman takes steps to plan her parent’s funeral, she harbors anger for the driver who ran away and wants the man to turn himself in so her family can have some closure.

If you have any information on the crash, please call 88-CRIME.



3. ADVOCATES USE MEMORIAL DAY TO SHINE LIGHT ON VETERAN SUICIDE

Twenty-two. That's how many veterans commit suicide in the United States everyday.

While there were many traditional events throughout Tucson to remember fallen vets on Memorial Day, one gathering took a different tact.

A group of veterans and homeless advocates gathered to discuss those who feel the pain of war and combat when they return from the battlefield.



HAPPENING TODAY

The Red Cross is in great need of blood ahead of the busy summer months.

You can donate blood every 56 days, and platelets every seven days.

WEATHER

Still hot. Sun and clouds with a high near 100.

A few mountain showers will be possible, especially east and north of Tucson.

