Local performers ready for show at Hacienda del Sol

According to a National Park Service news release, the body of 34-year-old Bradley Hughes of Geneva, IL, was found on the Gould Mine Trail in the Tucson Mountain District of Saguaro National Park on Saturday.
According to a National Park Service news release, the body of 34-year-old Bradley Hughes of Geneva, IL, was found on the Gould Mine Trail in the Tucson Mountain District of Saguaro National Park on Saturday.
A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.
A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.
Mr. Bing's Supper Club Experience is June 11 at Hacienda del Sol.
Mr. Bing's Supper Club Experience is June 11 at Hacienda del Sol.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
Tucson Unified School District began its Summer Food Service Program for Children on Tuesday morning.
Tucson Unified School District began its Summer Food Service Program for Children on Tuesday morning.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.