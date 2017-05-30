Local Performers ready for show at Hacienda del Sol

Magicians, singers, and dinner! It's all included at Mr. Bing's Supper Club Experience.

It's happening June 11 at Hacienda del Sol. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. That's followed by the dinner and show at 6 p.m.

KOLD news content specialist Steve Ehlers is performing as one of the magicians!

