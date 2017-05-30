Body of Illinois man found in Saguaro NP west

Officials at Saguaro National Park advise hikers to be extremely careful if visiting the park during the hot months. (Source: National Park Service)

Officials at Saguaro National Park say an Illinois man was found dead on a trail in the Tucson Mountain District of the park on Saturday, May 27.

According to a National Park Service news release, the body of 34-year-old Bradley Hughes of Geneva, IL, was found on the Gould Mine Trail.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death, but heat or dehydration are possible factors.

An empty hydration bladder was found with Hughes' body. No other water was there.

Temperatures on Saturday reached the mid-90s.

Hikers are advised to be extremely careful if visiting the park during the hot months.

Chief Ranger Ray O'Neil said in the release, "Get an early start and plan to be back before 10 a.m. Carry more water than you would think would be necessary and be sure to turn back before that water is half gone. Check the weather forecast. If predicted high temperatures are above 110° F / 43°C, consider delaying your hike entirely until the weather cools down.”

