Tucson police ask for help finding armed robbery suspect

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery of a pizza store.

According to a news release, the man allegedly entered the Little Caesar's at 3901 E. Grant Road and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun while demanding money from the employee.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, 6-foot to 6-foot-1 with a thin build. He was described as having a weathered face and rotten teeth.

Police say if you see this man, do not approach him. Call 88-CRIME if you know his identity or whereabouts. You can also use the 88CRIME.org website to make an anonymous tip.

