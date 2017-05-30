Fire destroys DeGrazia chapel

The Mission of the Sun chapel building has been on the property for more than 60 years. (Source: KOLD News 13)

It's a sad day for Tucson. Those are the words of the former director of the DeGrazia gallery.

The Mission of the Sun chapel building was destroyed in a fire on Monday night, May 29. The building has been on the property for more than 60 years.

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were called out to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. They arrived on scene and could see flames coming from the roof. They were able to extinguish the fire in about 8 minutes.

The chapel building is open 24/7 to the public. It's a place where people would place pictures, crosses and ashes of friends or family that have died. Also, some people would light a candle to honor those that have died.

