Tucson police: Shots fired near 32nd and Fremont, suspects still on the loose

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tucson police on scene of shots fired call. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police on scene of shots fired call. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tuesday afternoon, shots were fired outside a home in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. 

Sgt. Bay said investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.

Three Hispanic males drove to the home and an argument ensued.  According to Sgt. Bay, one of the suspects had a gun and fired it in the air.  No one was hurt and nothing was damaged. 

The suspects left the scene and Tucson police are searching for them. 

