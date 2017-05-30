Tucson police: Shots fired near 32nd and Fremont, suspects still on the loose

Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.
Two transgender prison inmates are suing the state of Arizona and a former corrections officer, alleging that the guard forced them to engage in sexual acts.
According to a news release, the suspect entered the Little Caesar's at 3901 E. Grant Road and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun while demanding money from the employee.
A husband and wife were found dead in Scottsdale in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.
A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.
