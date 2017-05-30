Tucson police: Shots fired near 32nd and Fremont, suspects still on the loose

Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.

Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.

Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

UPDATE: One dead, one injured in shooting near wedding reception

UPDATE: One dead, one injured in shooting near wedding reception

Tucson police on scene of shots fired call. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tuesday afternoon, shots were fired outside a home in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department.

Sgt. Bay said investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.

Memorial sits in the neighborhood where two men were shot. One man was killed, the other injured at a post-wedding party #Tucson pic.twitter.com/4q21K9TLBi — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 30, 2017

Three Hispanic males drove to the home and an argument ensued. According to Sgt. Bay, one of the suspects had a gun and fired it in the air. No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

The suspects left the scene and Tucson police are searching for them.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.