Eegee's announces beneficiary of the 2017 Coupon Card program

Angel Charity for Children, Inc. is the recipient for the 25th annual Coupon Card program.

The Coupon Card program is a way for eegee's customers to help support a local nonprofit. They can do this by donating $7, and in return they receive a coupon booklet valued at up to $48 in savings. Coupon Cards will be available starting Thursday, June 1 at all eegee’s store locations. Donations will be accepted 7 days a week until Friday, June 30.

"As a Tucson-based company, eegee’s is proud to continue this effort for the 25th year," said Robert Santiago, Director of Marketing, eegee’s in a news release. "The Coupon Card program allows us to reward our customers’ generosity and give back to the Southern Arizona community that has supported us since 1971."

For 2017, eegee’s selected an organization whose efforts are dedicated to providing Southern Arizona’s children with the vibrant future they so richly deserve. Angel Charity for Children was founded in 1983 and is comprised of more than 150 devoted volunteers representing a cross-section of the Tucson community.

For 46 years, eegee's and their employees have made it a priority to lead by example in the area of social and environmental responsibility. In 2016, eegee's customers donated nearly $200,000 to the Johnjay and Rich Care for Kids Foundation through the Coupon Card program.

"eegee’s’ long tradition of community involvement and philanthropy will allow every customer to have a hand in supporting our exceptional beneficiaries. Together the entire community will help the Diaper Bank cover more butts and Beads of Courage bring creative therapy to our sickest children." said Olivia Sethi, Angel Charity’s 2017 General Chair. "We are proud to partner with eegee’s, and we thank everyone’s favorite Tucson institution for their generosity and for sparking the generosity of our community."



Angel Charity’s 2017 beneficiaries include the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona ($600,000 to retire its mortgage) and Beads of Courage ($100,000 to develop an Arts in Medicine program for severely ill children).

