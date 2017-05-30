One structure lost in lightning-caused Slavin southeast of Benso - Tucson News Now

One structure lost in lightning-caused Slavin southeast of Benson

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: InciWeb) (Source: InciWeb)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A new wildfire burning in Cochise County has destroyed at least one structure and forced a dozen evacuations but crew have stopped forward progress.

The Slavin Fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 and is burning about 15 miles southeast of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the Slavin Fire was caused by lightning.

The initial call came in as a structure fire burning on wildland, stated forest officials. Evacuations have been ordered for 12 structures in the Dragoon Ranch Estates area. The CCSO said a reception center has been opened at St. David High School.

Between 50 and 150 acres have burned so far.

The CCSO said crews have responded to two other lightning-cause fires in the county.

Around 3:50 p.m., grass fire was reported on Davis Road. As of 4:40 p.m., the fire appears to be contained and just over 3 acres were burned.

At 4:40 p.m, a grass fire was reported in the Whetstone Mountains near Sands Ranch. The CCSO said about 8 to 10 acres are burning in high winds. Fire crews are on the way to assess the situation.

