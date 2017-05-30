Public tours for the new Mormon Temple in Tucson

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
It's a tradition for the LDS Church to offer public tours of their sacred temples when they open for the first time or go through a major renovation. Those renovations happen every forty to seventy years meaning this will be the only public offering for decades.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services (SAVAHCS) is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.
According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
