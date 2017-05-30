Veterans still experiencing issues with transportation to VA appointments

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services (SAVAHCS) is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.

SAVAHCS is providing transportation to veterans by deploying their own drivers, approving overtime pay, and reassigning staff to drive those same veterans to their appointments, until a new contract is in place.

VA officials are also encouraging veterans, who are able, to make their own arrangements for transport to and from medical appointments. Beneficiary Travel reimbursement is available to eligible Veterans who make their own arrangements for transport to and from medical appointments.

SAVAHCS is apologizing for any inconvenience the contract dispute is causing to Beneficiary Travel eligible veterans. They are also working to reschedule any missed appointments due to lack of transportation.

Daily updates will also be provided daily via the SAVAHCS Facebook page - www.facebook.com/VATucson/

Veterans with transportation and reimbursement questions may call the SAVAHCS Beneficiary Travel Office at (520) 792-1450 extension 4626.

