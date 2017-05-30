Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.
Two transgender prison inmates are suing the state of Arizona and a former corrections officer, alleging that the guard forced them to engage in sexual acts.
According to a news release, the suspect entered the Little Caesar's at 3901 E. Grant Road and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun while demanding money from the employee.
A husband and wife were found dead in Scottsdale in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
