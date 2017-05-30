Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.

According to the attorney’s office, Beltran molested two girls under the age of 8. The alleged sexual abuse happened between 2008 and 2014 at homes in Pima County.

Sources told Tucson News Now Beltran is a former Arizona Child Protective Services (now Department of Child Services) employee. Tucson News Now has requested his dates of his employment, but has yet to hear back.

None of the charges are connected to children he may have had contact with through Arizona’s child welfare system.

Beltran was first arrested in 2016, and was convicted on Friday, May 26 after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of molesting a child.

Right now, he's listed as an inmate in the Pima County jail.

Beltran is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 26 in Pima County Superior Court.

