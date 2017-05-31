Town of Sahuarita to launch Animal Services Division - Tucson News Now

Town of Sahuarita to launch Animal Services Division

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Saturday, July 1 will be the first day the Town of Sahuarita has its own Animal Services Division.  

According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, to provide shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes, as well as respond to resident calls. 

"The Town has created the Animal Services Division to improve animal-related services, better respond to resident calls, keep our community safe, ensure animal welfare and provide the accountability our residents expect and deserve," said Sahuarita Town Manager Kelly Udall, in the news release. "Residents will still be able to license their dogs, adopt pets and report strays and other animal-related issues. We hope they will impressed with the improved level of service."

Sahuarita residents will license their dogs online via PetData. Assistance will be provided to dog owners at the Anamax Recreation Center 17501 S. Camino de Las Quintas. Pima County licenses will be valid until they expire, at which time owners will receive a renewal notification from PetData.  

HSSA will accept and shelter all animals brought to the main shelter in Tucson on Kelvin Boulevard by the Sahuarita animal control or police officers. 

Residents should call the Sahuarita animal control officer at (520) 445-7877 (PUPS) to report stray dogs, leash law violations, barking and noise, bites and other Animal Control Code issues.

Residents are asked to call HSSA at (520) 327-6088 if their pets get away and are taken to the Tucson shelter. HSSA will make every effort to reunite owners with their pets.

To surrender a cat or dog that a pet owner can no longer care for, the owner is asked to schedule an appointment with HSSA by calling (520) 327-6088 x111.

Please visit the Animal Services Division webpage at sahuaritaaz.gov/animalservices for further information and updates.

