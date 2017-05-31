Town of Sahuarita to launch Animal Services Division

According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, to provide shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes, as well as respond to resident calls.
Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia.
Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.
A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
