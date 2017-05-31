Tucson's Melting Pot closes its doors for good - Tucson News Now

Tucson's Melting Pot closes its doors for good

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: The Melting Pot) (Source: The Melting Pot)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Melting Pot has closed its doors for good, after 13 years at 7395 North La Cholla Boulevard location.  

According to a news release the restaurant was unable to obtain the desired sales for the location.  

While there are no plans for the restaurant to return to the La Cholla location, according to the news release, the franchisee is looking for a new site in Tucson, to 'better serve the market and bring The Melting Pot's exciting new store concept to the marketplace.' 

Guests who enjoyed The Melting Pot can still enjoy fondue at the nearest Melting Pot locations in the Phoenix metro area by clicking here: http://www.meltingpot.com/locations.aspx

