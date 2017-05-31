PROP 101: A look at where the money is going

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads, so where's the money going?
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
While there are no plans for the restaurant to return to the La Cholla location, according to the news release, the franchisee is looking for a new site in Tucson, to 'better serve the market and bring The Melting Pot's exciting new store concept to the marketplace.'
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
About 100 full-price Michael Kors stores will close in the next two years, the company said in its most recent financial statement.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
