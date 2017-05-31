PROP 101: A look at where the money is going

Tucson city voters approved raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson police and fire departments' aging fleets.

The special election for Proposition 101 happened on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

The half-cent sales tax would end up costing families about $3 a month over the next five years.

Tucson’s half-cent sales tax will bring an estimated $250 million dollars over the next five years.

Of the money raised, $100 million would be used to restore, repair and resurface city streets while $150 million would be divided equally between the Tucson police and fire departments to purchase or upgrade public safety vehicles and equipment.

The streets that will be getting some attention, were just released May 31, 2017.

Mike Graham, Public Information Officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation said the money will be broken-down three ways.

$5 million will be spent on road maintenance. Basic repairs that will be done every few years, according to Graham.

$55 million will be used for road reconstruction. Crews will tear up the old roads and layover brand new asphalt.

$40 million will go to neighborhood streets.

The city of Tucson has identified the roads that will be getting the maintenance and reconstruction (see map below), but an oversight commission is still deciding which neighborhood streets will be getting a facelift.

Graham said from start to finish, a new road takes about two weeks to complete.

The road resurfacing map

The city of Tucson Transportation department is always looking for feedback.

If you want your neighborhood street to get some attention, email your request to Michael Graham at Michael.Graham@tucsonaz.gov.

