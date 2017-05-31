Tucson fire prepares for worst-case monsoon scenario

In less than a month the monsoon will be here, and Tucson firefighters are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

They have been training for swift-water rescues. It is something firefighters said they see all the time as people attempt to cross running water.

More than 600 firefighters with the Tucson Fire Department will be in different washes practicing using a rescue ring, as well as other techniques, to rescue people from dangerous situations.

.@TucsonFirePIO working to keep everyone safe this monsoon. Check out some of their training they are doing b4 the storms #Tucson pic.twitter.com/afdxVDTVh6 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 31, 2017



Capt. Andy Skaggs said the biggest warning to people is to not cross running water.

He said it puts everyone in a potentially deadly situation

“Fire fighters have a lot to lose,” he said. “They are going to have those images in their head for the rest of their lives of trying to rescue that person out of that water. And a lot of times, we come out to a scene and we are completely helpless, it is too late for us to do anything.”

Don't drown, turn around.

He said if drivers can’t think of themselves and their safety, think about others.

More than the 600 firefighters with the #Tucson Fire Dept practice swift water rescues before we get into the monsoon season pic.twitter.com/0Zzb9Tk4m1 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 31, 2017

“Even if you were able to make it across that one time, it’s that .5 percent chance that you don’t make it across or the person behind you sees you make it across so now they risk it,” he said. “And they are the ones that get stuck. How bad would you feel if you pushed it across, and you look back and see the person behind you stuck, and that person lost their life.”

Skaggs said remember the saying “don’t drown, turn around.”



