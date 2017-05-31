TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. FORMER AZ CHILD WELFARE WORKER CONVICTED OF MOLESTING CHILDREN

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting two girls under the age of 8. The alleged sexual abuse happened between 2008 and 2014 at homes in Pima County.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qyn4vK]

Sources told Tucson News Now Beltran is a former Arizona Child Protective Services (now Department of Child Services) worker. Tucson News Now has requested his roles and dates of his employment, but has yet to hear back.

Beltran is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 26 in Pima County Superior Court.



2. UPDATE: FORWARD PROGRESS STOPPED, EVACUEES ALLOWED BACK INTO HOMES

A new wildfire burning in Cochise County has destroyed at least one structure and forced a dozen evacuations but crews have stopped forward progress.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qyYx5W]

SPOTTED: A pair of firefighters putting out last remnants of Slavin fire. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/E2ZXka8cbj — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 31, 2017

The Slavin Fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, about 15 miles southeast of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the fire was caused by lightning.



3. SOUTHSIDE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Tucson police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at 32nd Street and Park, very near the spot where another shooting left one man dead and another injured.

Here's a look from the scene. Live at 4:30pm on KOLD. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/BGV6ZogMTB — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 30, 2017

Police said on Sunday 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2r42DWd]

Police believe the two shootings may be related.



HAPPENING TODAY

.Buckle up, Arizona! Tucson police are taking part in an initiative to increase seat belt and child safety seat usage.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety says "regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes."

The enforcement runs through June 4.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and breezy with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Afternoon highs top out in the upper 90s.

