2 suffer minor injuries in NM train derailment

A train derailment in southern New Mexico caused 20 empty rail cars and two locomotives to leave the tracks on Tuesday, May 30.
Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff says two crew members who suffered minor injuries were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The derailment occurred 30 miles east of Lordsburg.
No other injuries were reported.
DeGraff says the cause of the derailment hasn't yet been determined.
He says the train had left Los Angeles and was headed to Santa Teresa, NM, with empty cargo containers.
No vehicles were involved in the derailment.
New Mexico State Police say the derailment is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
