Pet Pals - Meet Lara!

This week's Pet Pal is "Lara!"

She's a sweet, 2-year-old Heeler mix who needs to find her forever family.

Lara is very smart, so she'd do well with someone who helps her use her brain. She likes other dogs and already knows how to sit!

If you'd like to learn more about Lara contact the Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also working with the public to prevent more cases of Leptospirosis in Arizona.

Visit one of their shot clinics every Wednesday and Saturday for a vaccination. For more information visit https://hssaz.org/services/vaccinations/.

