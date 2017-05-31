Pet Pals - Meet Lara!

When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby. An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A fire has been reported at Oakdale Elementary School, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A Waveland man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police Chief Darren Freeman called the suspect an “unsatisfied customer.”
