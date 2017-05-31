Pet Pals - Meet Lara! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals - Meet Lara!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Lara!"

She's a sweet, 2-year-old Heeler mix who needs to find her forever family.

Lara is very smart, so she'd do well with someone who helps her use her brain. She likes other dogs and already knows how to sit!

If you'd like to learn more about Lara contact the Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also working with the public to prevent more cases of Leptospirosis in Arizona.

Visit one of their shot clinics every Wednesday and Saturday for a vaccination. For more information visit https://hssaz.org/services/vaccinations/.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: 2 families displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire on the west side

    UPDATE: 2 families displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire on the west side

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:12:38 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby.  An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well. 

    When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby.  An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well. 

  • Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:00:11 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

  • Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:45:28 GMT
    Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly