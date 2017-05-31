Delectables on Fourth announces closing

Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.

The company's Facebook page, website, phone number, and email address will all go away that same day.

Until then the doors are open, and you can enjoy the full menu, or maybe take your dog to Yappee Hour every Monday on the pet friendly patio.

