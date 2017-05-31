Crews battling fire involving two houses on Tucson's west side

Crews are battling a fire involving two homes on the west side of Tucson on Wednesday morning.
Crews are battling a fire involving two homes on the west side of Tucson on Wednesday morning.
Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.
Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.
A couple of cops did a drunk dude a solid when they not only didn't bust him, but took him home and put him in bed.