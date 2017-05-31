Crews battling fire involving two houses on Tucson's west side

The fire is in the 4000 block of N. Pomona Avenue, near West Wetmore Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Crews are battling a fire involving two homes on the west side of Tucson on Wednesday morning, May 31.

The fire is in the 4000 block of N. Pomona Avenue, near West Wetmore Road.

Witnesses said the homes and palm trees were burning and black smoke could be seen for several miles.

Wow...big time house fire on Tucson's west side. https://t.co/tP8iOGgAwM — Scott Coleman (@ScottColemanTNN) May 31, 2017

