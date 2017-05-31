Tuesday Tail(s): Lulu & Bandit

Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit.

This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love. Lulu is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5-year- old Chihuahua mix. Both are snuggle bugs and love to give kisses.

Due to overcrowding, their redemption fees are waived. All PACC pets go home vaccinated, microchipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A $17 license fee applies to all dogs.

