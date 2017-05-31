Tuesday Tail(s): Lulu & Bandit - Tucson News Now

Tuesday Tail(s): Lulu & Bandit

Lulu and Bandit (Source: Tucson News Now) Lulu and Bandit (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit.

This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love.  Lulu is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5-year- old Chihuahua mix. Both are snuggle bugs and love to give kisses. 

Due to overcrowding, their redemption fees are waived. All PACC pets go home vaccinated, microchipped, and with a free vet visit voucher. A $17 license fee applies to all dogs.

