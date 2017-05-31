Kickoff times for 3 Wildcat fb games

TUCSON, Ariz. – The start times and television information for Arizona's first three home football games were announced Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats will appear on the Pac-12 Network, an ESPN network and FS1 in those three September contests at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona's season opener against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 will begin at 8 p.m. (MST) as the final game of a quadruple-header on the Pac-12 Network. A week later, the Wildcats host Houston on Sept. 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. ESPN will announce the channel designation following all national games played on Sept. 2.

For the third week of the season, the Wildcats venture to El Paso, Texas, to face UTEP on Friday, Sept. 15. Earlier this spring, ESPN announced it would televise UA's first road game beginning at 7:15 p.m. (MST).

Pac-12 Conference play begins at home the following week as Utah visits Arizona Stadium for another Friday night showdown. The game will be televised by FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. (MST).

The start times and television information for the remaining eight games on Arizona's schedule will be determined throughout the regular season on a 12 or six-day basis by the league's television partners. Included in those future selections are Family Weekend (vs. UCLA) on Oct. 14, Homecoming (vs. Washington State) on Oct. 28 and the season's final home game at Arizona Stadium (vs. Oregon State) on Nov. 11.

The Pac-12 Conference will hold its annual media days July 26-27 in Los Angeles. The Wildcats then formally report to preseason camp July 30 with the first practice scheduled for July 31.

Season tickets are available now starting at $99. Mini-Plans and single-game tickets to the Sept. 9 Houston game, the Oct. 14 UCLA Family Weekend game, and the Oct. 28 Washington State Homecoming game go on sale this Saturday, June 3. Visit ArizonaWildcats.com/footballtickets for details.

2017 Arizona Football Start Times/Television Information

Sept. 2 vs. Northern Arizona (8 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 9 vs. Houston (7:30 p.m. MST, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sept. 15 at UTEP (7:15 p.m. MST, ESPN)

Sept. 22 vs. Utah (7:30 p.m. MST, FS1)