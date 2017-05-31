Arrest made in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

An arrest has been made in death of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen whose body was found in a desert area near her home earlier this month.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 37-year-old Josh Lelevier has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday, May 31.

Dugan confirmed Lelevier was Glomb's stepfather and Glomb died of asphyxiation.

Earlier in the day, investigators were seen going through boxes and other items in the garage and several marked and unmarked Tucson Police Department vehicles were spotted at the house.

Glomb's body was discovered between Cienega High and Empire High on Thursday, May 11, about 13 hours after she was reported missing from her home.

Glomb was a seventh grader at Old Vail Middle School, which is just two miles from where her body was found near the side of the road.

