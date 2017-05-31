Arrest made in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
At least 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
