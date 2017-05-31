Arizona softball crowns All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. – Four Wildcats were named first-or-second-team All-Americans, tied for the most of any school in the country, the NFCA announced on Wednesday. Danielle O'Toole and Jessie Harper were named first-team All-Americans while Katiyana Mauga and Mo Mercado were named to the second team.



The four All-Americans mark Arizona's most since 2010. O'Toole, Harper and Mercado are all receiving their first All-America recognitions while Mauga is making her second appearance after her third-team citation as a sophomore in 2015.



Dating back to 1984, Arizona has had 57 All-Americans with a staggering 99 total citations.



#3 Danielle O'Toole // First-Team NFCA All-American

30-5 • 1.21 ERA • 210 K • 219.0 IP • .184 b/avg



Danielle O'Toole, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and one of 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year, earns her first All-America honor in 2017. O'Toole became Arizona's first 30-game winner in the circle since 2010 and posted UA's lowest ERA (1.21) since Alicia Hollowell (0.89) in 2006. Despite spending just two seasons in a Wildcat uniform, O'Toole will leave Arizona in the top-10 in career strikeouts (9th – 402). O'Toole was named to the all-Pac-12 first team as well as the all-conference defensive team in each of her two seasons at Arizona. The senior through nine shutouts this year, including six vs. ranked opponents; her first career no-hitter vs. No. 6 Washington garnered her conference and national pitcher of the week honors. She becomes the latest in a long line of first-team All-American pitchers at Arizona, joining Kenzie Fowler (2010), Alicia Hollowell (2003, 2004, 2005), Jennie Finch (2000, 2001, 2002), Becky Lemke (1999), Nancy Evans (1997, 1998), Carrie Dolan (1995), Susie Parra (1993, 1994) and Debby Day (1992) to earn the award.



#19 Jessie Harper // First-Team NFCA All-American

.333 avg • 13 2B • 19 HR • 56 RBI • .720 slg%



Jessie Harper is one of two freshmen on the NFCA All-America first team and Arizona's first freshman to earn first-team All-America honors since Kenzie Fowler in 2010. Harper had one of the most productive freshman years in UA history, finishing second on the team with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and a .720 slugging percentage, finishing fourth, seventh and fourth, respectively in UA freshman history. Her 19 homers were second among all freshmen in the NCAA while her 56 RBI were fourth. Harper was one of 11 finalists for NFCA DI Freshman of the Year while also being selected all-conference and all-region first team. The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week and three-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week led Arizona with five multi-homer games in 2017.



#34 Katiyana Mauga // Second-Team NFCA All-American

.356 avg • 7 2B • 25 HR • 61 RBI • .906 slg%



Katiyana Mauga, the Pac-12 co-Player of the Year and finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year, is receiving her second All-America honor after being named a third-teamer in 2015. The Arizona and Pac-12 all-time leader in career home runs (92), Mauga leads the Pac-12 in homers and is second nationally with 25, tied for sixth most in a season in Arizona history. Mauga is first in the conference in slugging percentage as well, slugging .906 in 149 at-bats. The senior led the league with four Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. A first-team all-Pac-12 and all-region selection, Mauga finished second in NCAA history in career homers and is the only player in NCAA history with 20-or-more homers in all four seasons.



#11 Mo Mercado // Second-Team NFCA All-American

.396 avg • 16 2B • 10 HR • 53 RBI • .648 slg%



Mo Mercado, a first-team all-Pac-12 and all-region performer, is receiving her first All-America recognition. Mercado, who led Arizona with a .396 average and 16 doubles in 61 starts at shortstop. Mercado, who started every game of her UA career (243), was UA's first four-time all-region player since Brittany Lastrapes (2008-11). Mercado was named first-team all-Pac-12 and all-defense in addition to being one of 34 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year. The senior racked up 26 extra base hits (16 doubles and 10 home runs) while driving in 53 runs on the season. Named national and conference player of the week in week 3.