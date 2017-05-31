Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, investigators believe Tuesday's incident is related to a homicide in the same area Sunday morning.
A man from southwestern Arizona had sex with a horse and there's video of it, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.
Two transgender prison inmates are suing the state of Arizona and a former corrections officer, alleging that the guard forced them to engage in sexual acts.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
