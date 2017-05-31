Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges  - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department) Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Police Department is looking for Carl Christopher Butler Sr., 56 years old and a resident of Sierra Vista.  

According to a news release from SVPD Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of the following charges: transportation of a dangerous drug for sale (methamphetamine), possession of a dangerous drug for sale (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Butler was arrested in January 2016, when a SVPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he was driving that had false plates.  According to the release it was during a search of the vehicle that officers found illegal drugs and illegal drug paraphernalia.  

Anyone who has seen Butler, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SVPD non-emergency dispatch line at (520) 458-3311 as soon as possible.  

Police are advising the public that if they do see Butler, they should not approach him.  A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.  

