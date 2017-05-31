Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
At least 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A fire has been reported at Oakdale Elementary School, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A Waveland man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police Chief Darren Freeman called the suspect an “unsatisfied customer.”
