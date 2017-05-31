Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Tucson man to just over three years in prison last week for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Arizona, Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson sentenced 34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio to 37 months in prison.

Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation by the Pascua Yaqui Police Department found evidence that showed Remigio stabbed his victim after a verbal altercation at a private residence. Remigio and his victim are both members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.