At least 13 Chipotle locations in southern Arizona affected by data hack

A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
At least 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
