At least 13 Chipotle locations in southern Arizona affected by data hack

At least 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.

According to Chipotle, malware designed to access the data affected the company from March 24 through April 18.

The company said if you used a debit or credit card at one of the affected stores during that timeframe you should "remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity."

The following is a list of southern Arizona stores that were hit:

CASA GRANDE

• 1775 E. Florence Blvd, Suite 101, from March 25-April 18.

MARANA

• 5940 W. Arizona Pavillions Drive, from March 27-April 18.

ORO VALLEY

• 10604 N. Oracle Rd, Suite 101, from April 11-18.

SIERRA VISTA

• 480 N Hwy 90, Suite A6, from March 25-April 18.

TUCSON

• 9484 E. 22nd Street, Suite 130, from March 25-April 18.

• 905 East University Blvd., from March 25-April 18.

• 7555 N. La Cholla Blvd., from March 25-April 18.

• 635 W. Ina Road, from March 24-April 18.

• 5870 East Broadway, Suite 3001, from March 25-April 18.

• 4774 E. Grant Road, from March 25-April 18.

• 4500 North Oracle Road, Suite FC10, from March 25-April 18.

• 3055 N. Campbell Avenue, #183, from March 25-April 8.

• 235 West Wetmore Road, #101, from March 25-April 13.

