Sen. Flake highlighting NAFTA positives

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake is launching an effort to highlight the positive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona's economy even as President Donald Trump begins a renegotiation he promised during his election campaign.

The Arizona Republican announced the campaign on Wednesday, May 31, and said in an interview that the agreement known as NAFTA has been a huge boon to Arizona and the U.S.

Flake says "any honest accounting" of the 23-year-old agreement shows that it's been "good for everybody." He says that's especially true in Arizona, where a boost in cross-border trade has increased jobs and economic growth.

The president campaigned on renegotiating NAFTA and called it "a disaster." Aides signaled a potential pull out in April but Trump changed course and started the formal renegotiation process.

Here's a great tweet supporting NAFTA from the AZ Farm Bureau. https://t.co/MhuHzoIhOv — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 31, 2017

