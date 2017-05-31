Sen. Flake highlighting NAFTA positives - Tucson News Now

PHOENIX (AP) -

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake is launching an effort to highlight the positive effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Arizona's economy even as President Donald Trump begins a renegotiation he promised during his election campaign.

The Arizona Republican announced the campaign on Wednesday, May 31, and said in an interview that the agreement known as NAFTA has been a huge boon to Arizona and the U.S.

Flake says "any honest accounting" of the 23-year-old agreement shows that it's been "good for everybody." He says that's especially true in Arizona, where a boost in cross-border trade has increased jobs and economic growth.

The president campaigned on renegotiating NAFTA and called it "a disaster." Aides signaled a potential pull out in April but Trump changed course and started the formal renegotiation process.

