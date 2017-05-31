Sahuarita Pecan Festival seeking vendors, sponsors for upcoming event

Applications are now being accepted for vendors and sponsors for the 9th annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11. This year's event will highlight the contributions of veterans.

The event is held on the grounds of the Green Valley Pecan Company in Sahuarita, AZ and draws more than 20,000 visitors each year. It is a family-focused, community oriented one-day event.

“This is a very important day for us, the event, not only provides an opportunity to share our story with our families, neighbors, and friends, but it also allows us and all participating business to support the well-being of our community,” said Paula Beemer, Sahuarita Pecan Festival Coordinator in a recent news release.

Pecan store products, food vendors, shopping with local artisans are featured during the festival, as well as Arabian horse demonstrations, horse drawn hay wagon rides, entertainment, tractor pulling competitions and much more.

Click on one of the following links for more information on sponsorship opportunities or vendor applications.

Sponsorship levels range from $750 up to $10,000; the number of sponsorship slots is limited. The Festival sponsorship deadline for final media exposure is Sept. 19, 2017.

This event highlights regional and local businesses, particularly those with locally grown foods or products of the Santa Cruz River Valley. Those interested in being a vendor must fill out an application, which is subject to approval by a committee. The deadline for vendor registration is Oct. 1, 2017; however, spaces are limited and may fill up quickly.

The Sahuarita Pecan Festival was first held in 2009 and averages approximately 20,000 attendees each year. Over the past eight years, the Festival has raised more than $30,000 and nearly 6,000 pounds of food for local charities.

For the more details, please visit the official Festival website at www.SahuaritaPecanFestival.com. Additional information can also be found on Facebook (/SahuaritaPecanFestival) and Twitter (@PecanFestival).

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.