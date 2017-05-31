TUSD hosting job fair

Interested in working in the Tucson Unified School District? Here is your chance, as TUSD is hosting a job fair this Friday, June 2.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Santa Rita High School (3951 South Pantano Road.)

There are job openings for all grades and subject areas, according to a district release. Qualified teachers will be hired on site. Stipends are also offered for qualifying employees including $2,000 for a master's degree, $3,000 for a doctorate and $2,500 to $3,000 in retention and hiring stipends. More information on these stipends will be available during the job fair.

To view openings or complete an application ahead of time, go to www.tusd1.org/jobs.

