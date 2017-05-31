TUSD hosting job fair - Tucson News Now

TUSD hosting job fair

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Interested in working in the Tucson Unified School District?  Here is your chance, as TUSD is hosting a job fair this Friday, June 2. 

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Santa Rita High School (3951 South Pantano Road.)

There are job openings for all grades and subject areas, according to a district release.  Qualified teachers will be hired on site.  Stipends are also offered for qualifying employees including $2,000 for a master's degree, $3,000 for a doctorate and $2,500 to $3,000 in retention and hiring stipends.  More information on these stipends will be available during the job fair. 

To view openings or complete an application ahead of time, go to www.tusd1.org/jobs.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: 2 families displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire on the west side

    UPDATE: 2 families displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire on the west side

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:12:38 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby.  An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well. 

    When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby.  An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well. 

  • Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:00:11 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

  • Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:45:28 GMT
    Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly