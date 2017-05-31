Three more Payless stores in Tucson slated for closure

Payless Shoesource has announced a second wave of store closures and three Tucson locations are on the list.

The stores at the Tucson Mall, Park Place Mall and the one located on East 22nd Street will be shuttered, according to the company.

In April, Payless said it would immediately shut down approximately 400 stores, including several in southern Arizona.

With Wednesday's additions, there are now six southern Arizona stores set for closure. A full list can be found HERE.

The southern Arizona stores affected are:

• Menlo Park SC, 1223 ST Mary's Road, Space 1223, Tucson

• 4140 E. 22nd St., Tucson

• Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway, Tucson

• Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson

• 108 N. Morley Ave., Nogales

• Plaza Vista Mall, Sierra Vista

