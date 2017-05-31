Magee Middle School teams take home trophies at Odyssey of the Minds World Finals

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.
When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby. An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
