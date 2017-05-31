Magee Middle School teams take home trophies at Odyssey of the Minds World Finals

Two of Magee Middle School’s Odyssey of the Mind teams received trophies for finishing in third place at World Finals held at Michigan State University May 24-27. The closing night Awards Ceremony drew 18,000 competitors and supporters to celebrate the teams with the highest scores.



Students from around the world competed in the world’s largest creativity competition, Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. Magee sent five teams after winning State Finals competition in April, and Magee students were also part of the team from Sabino High School, the only other Tucson Unified school at the World Finals. In all 30 teams represented Arizona at the competition.



Below are the results from the competition, which featured 833 championship teams from around the United States and the world including Canada, China, South Korea, India, Japan, Russia, Poland, Germany, Singapore, Slovakia, Switzerland, Italy, and Mexico.

Problem 3, Classics – finished 3rd in World, Classics Div. II (highest Spontaneous score at World)

Elizabeth Biggs

Alexis Byrnes

Haeleigh Chipman

Hailey Hartshorn

Ella McNaughton

Brooklyn Mercurio

Alyssa North

Problem 5, Drama – finished 3rd in World, Drama Div. II (second highest Spontaneous at World, competing against 72 teams in their division)

Mia Goldberg

Sebastian Gray

Sydney Harrington

Brooklyn Mercurio

Ashli North

Samson Schneider

Problem 1, Vehicle – finished 21st in World, Vehicle Div. II

Angelina Cruz

Gavin Dee

Mia Goldberg

Robert Watkins

Kyle Yarger

Alyssa Zachareas

Karly Zamora



Problem 2, Tech – finished 20th in World, Tech Div. II

Nevaeh Conrad

Mia Goldberg

Cailan Pugliese

Abril Valdez

Kyle Yarger

Karly Zamora



Problem 4, Structure – finished 22nd in World, Structure Div. II (held 529 pounds)

Madison Byrnes

Charlie Espinoza

MaryEllen Fitzpatrick

Danielle Hartshorn

Elizabeth Kiburz

Launa Sigars

Carly Swansen



In addition, several Magee students are on the Sabino High School team that finished 17th in Structure, Div. III (held 529 pounds): Alexis Byrnes, Sebastian Gray, Alyssa North and Alyssa Zachareas, plus former Magee students at Sabino Sara Edwards and Sophia Schneider. This team also had the world’s second-highest scores in Spontaneous competition for their division.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.