PCC & U of A grant to help low income students

Students from low income families are getting some much needed help to get into college.

Congressman Raul Grijalva announced a federal gr ant that will help the students with programs at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.

The gr ant is for $1,338,990 per year each year for the next five years, for both Pima Community College and the University of Arizona. The money will be distributed to four different campuses at PCC. This is the first time that the U of A will take part in the Upward Bound program.

The program helps students from low income families and students that will be going to college for the first time.

Students get tutoring, career counseling and take various college courses.



To get more information about the program, click here: https://www.pima.edu/community/programs-teens/upward-bound.html

