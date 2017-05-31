PCC & U of A grant to help low income students

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Congressman Raul Grijalva announced a federal grant that will help the students with programs at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.
When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby. An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
