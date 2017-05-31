A K9 with a nose for electronics

It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit. This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love. Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix.
According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes and respond to resident calls.
Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
Willie Corey Godbolt, the man accused of killing 8 people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy, in a weekend shooting has a lengthy criminal history.
