Timeline of events in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Wednesday, May 10 - 13-year-old Jayden Glomb reported as missing.

Thursday, May 11 - Body found in Vail between Cienega High School and Empire High School. Police not confirming whether it is missing teen or not.

Friday, May 12 - Tucson police release information, confirming that the body found in the desert is that of missing 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. Tucson Police reporting her death as 'suspicious'. Vigil held in desert near where her body was discovered.

Monday, May 15 - Parents in Vail concerned about lack of information in teen's death.

Thursday, May 18 - Vigil held in honor of Jayden Glomb attended by hundreds at Cienega High School.

Wednesday, May 31 - Tucson police issue search warrant on home owned by Glomb's parents, and arrest her stepfather - 37-year-old Josh Lelevier. Police also release cause of teen's death as asphyxiation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.