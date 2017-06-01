SILVER Alert for missing Mesa woman - Tucson News Now

SILVER Alert for missing Mesa woman

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Maria Van Hoff (Source: Mesa Police Department) Maria Van Hoff (Source: Mesa Police Department)
MESA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa.  

According to the alert Van Hoff was last seen in the area of Southern and Dobson in Mesa around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Both Van Hoff and her vehicle were reported missing when someone went to check on her. 

Van Hoff is described as a white female, 5-foot-4, weighing 111 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.  She drives a silver 2003 Toyota Camry LE with CA license plates 5ENV366.  

She recently moved to Mesa from California and is unfamiliar with the area.  According to the release she also has Alzheimer's.  

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or Mesa police at (480) 644-2211. 

