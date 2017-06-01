TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel. The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday.
Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel. The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Payless Shoesource has announced a second wave of store closures and three Tucson locations are on the list.
Payless Shoesource has announced a second wave of store closures and three Tucson locations are on the list.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?
A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.
A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.