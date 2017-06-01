TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, hours after she went missing from her Vail home. (Source: Twitter)

TOP STORIES

1. ARREST MADE IN DEATH OF VAIL TEEN JAYDEN GLOMB

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 37-year-old Josh Lelevier, Jayden's stepfather, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body on Wednesday, May 31.

JUST IN: TPD release #mugshot of Josh Lelevier, stepfather of Vail teen Jayden Glomb. He's charged w/ murder & dumping her body in desert pic.twitter.com/dTymBpg6vd — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 1, 2017

The 13-year-old died of asphyxiation. TPD said Jayden was not killed where her body was found and the investigation is ongoing.

Lelevier is scheduled to appear in court this morning.



2. PACC CONSIDERING NEW RATES FOR RESIDENTS IN TOWN'S WITHOUT AGREEMENT

Sahuarita is the second town to sever ties with Pima Animal Care in recent months. Following Marana's lead, Sahuarita will establish its own animal control July 1.

For both towns, the Humane Society will board their animals but vet services and other functions will be provided by the towns.

Now an ordinance change being proposed by Pima County is scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors at a meeting on July 11.



Under the code change, residents in jurisdictions that have opted out of the agreement, will be assessed higher fees for services.



The proposed second rate structure for those who are not part of the agreement: $60 a day for boarding, $120 an hour for vet care, $120 for euthanasia.



3. PCC & U OF A GRANT TO HELP LOW INCOME STUDENTS

Congressman Raul Grijalva announced a federal grant that will help the students with programs at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.

Congressman Grijalva talking to students at PCC. About a grant for low income and first generation students. Money for Upward Bound #Tucson pic.twitter.com/uX9FqJuQ34 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) May 31, 2017

The program helps students from low income families and students that will be going to college for the first time.

HAPPENING TODAY



Pima County's hands-free ordinance goes into effect today.

Enforcement starts with a 60 day grace period. Drivers will be issued a written warning during this time.

WEATHER



Partly cloudy in the morning, with more sun in the afternoon.

A slight cool down today with highs in the middle 90s.



