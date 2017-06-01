Pima County hands-free ordinance now in effect

A Pima County deputy stopped a driver who appeared to be using a cell phone. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel.

The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday. Drivers can’t use their cell phones and other devices while driving, unless they use hands-free technology.

We have made our first stop. Deputy says drivers head was completely down when we drove by. He may have been on his phone. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/8EY8RZgJEE — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) June 1, 2017



In May the county voted to make it a primary offense, so deputies won't need another reason to pull a driver over.



Deputies won’t hand out tickets right away, there will be a 60-day grace period.



If a crash is caused by someone on the phone, that driver will be given a ticket.



This new ordinance is similar Oro Valley's.



The City of Tucson's ordinance went into effect May 1. That ordinance makes using a phone while driving a secondary offense.

