Pima County hands-free ordinance now in effect

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
A Pima County deputy stopped a driver who appeared to be using a cell phone. (Source: Tucson News Now) A Pima County deputy stopped a driver who appeared to be using a cell phone. (Source: Tucson News Now)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel.

The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday. Drivers can’t use their cell phones and other devices while driving, unless they use hands-free technology.


In May the county voted to make it a primary offense, so deputies won't need another reason to pull a driver over.

Deputies won’t hand out tickets right away, there will be a 60-day grace period.

If a crash is caused by someone on the phone, that driver will be given a ticket.

This new ordinance is similar Oro Valley's.

The City of Tucson's ordinance went into effect May 1. That ordinance makes using a phone while driving a secondary offense.

