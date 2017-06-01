Solar energy storage project debuted at UA Tech Park

The Iron Horse project is a combined energy storage and solar project that provides grid reliability services to Tucson Electric Power.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel. The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
