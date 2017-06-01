Solar energy storage project debuted at UA Tech Park

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables.

A solar energy storage project is finished in southern Arizona and was debuted Thursday, June 1.

According to a news release, the Iron Horse project is a combined energy storage and solar project that provides grid reliability services to Tucson Electric Power. The grand opening was celebrated by E.ON North America. The news release said the group finished building a 10-megawatt capacity lithium-ion battery-storage facility and an accompanying 2-megawatt solar array for TEP.

It was on display at the Solar Zone at the UA Tech Park on South Rita Road in Tucson.

The partnership is with TEP, an utility service that provides electricity to nearly 420,000 customers in southern Arizona.

