TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 2-4)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.



FRIDAY

1. MOVIES IN THE PARK

Bring the family and enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, arts and crafts, and a free movie at Reid Park. This month's movie is "Moana."

Activities start at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:45.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rgbkwU



2. ZOOFARI NIGHTS: LARGE AND IN CHARGE

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

.Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7



3. FIRST FRIDAY FAMILY FUN DAY AT THE FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market at Trail Dust Town runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and features over 20 local food vendors along with games, music, and carnival rides.

Wristbands are $6, and provide unlimited access to the ferris wheel.

MORE INFORMATION: http://bit.ly/2rJElm3



SATURDAY

1. CREATURES OF THE NIGHT (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Escape the heat, and enjoy life after the Sun goes down at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Members get in free.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2qKTvTi



2. DISPOSE-A-MED

The Oro Valley Police Department will take your unused or expired medications, and dispose of them for you.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Walmart at 7951 North Oracle Road.

3. SAGUARO NATIONAL PARK: SPINY, SHADY, AND COOL

Enjoy a short walk and talk through Saguaro National Park, and learn about the cool cacti that live in our desert.

Those interested should meet at 10:15 a.m. the Red Hills Visitor Center at 2700 North Kinney Road.

The walk is expected to last about 30 minutes, and is wheelchair accessible.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rJVlbO





SUNDAY

1. GUIDED TOUR OF THE HISTORIC KANNALLY RANCH HOUSE

The Mediterranean-Revival Style ranch house built between 1929 and 1933 is open for guided tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $7 per vehicle.

The house is located in Oracle State Park 3820 Wildlife Drive, Oracle, AZ 85623.

More information: http://bit.ly/2rvikXi

2. COLOR ME MINE FUN-DRAISER

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Arizona Chapter is holding pottery painting fundraiser at the Tucson Mall.

The cost to paint is $10 for adults, $6 for tweens (ages 10-15), and $5 for kids 9 and under.

All proceeds go the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rg7l3m





3. POPS IN THE PARK! GUEST ARTIST CRYSTAL STARK, VOCALIST

Bring your folding chair or a blanket, and enjoy the powerful vocals of Crystal Stark as she joins the Tucson Pops Orchestra.

The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Reid Park DeMaster Outdoor Performance Center.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rZrFHv

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.