Tres tiendas de Payless serán cerradas en Tucson - Tucson News Now

Tres tiendas de Payless serán cerradas en Tucson

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
( CNN) ( CNN)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Compañía Payless Shoesource anuncio que cerrarán varias tiendas y tres están en Tucson.

Las tiendas que están en el centro de compras’ Tucson Mall’, Park Place Mall y la que está en este, de acuerdo con la compañía.

En abril, Payless dijo que cerrarían aproximadamente 400 tiendas, incluyendo las del sur de Arizona.

En total seis tiendas serán cerradas.

• Menlo Park SC, 1223 ST Mary's Road, Space 1223, Tucson

• 4140 E. 22nd St., Tucson

• Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway, Tucson

• Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson

• 108 N. Morley Ave., Nogales

• Plaza Vista Mall, Sierra Vista

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly