Tres tiendas de Payless serán cerradas en Tucson

La Compañía Payless Shoesource anuncio que cerrarán varias tiendas y tres están en Tucson.
Las tiendas que están en el centro de compras’ Tucson Mall’, Park Place Mall y la que está en este, de acuerdo con la compañía.
En abril, Payless dijo que cerrarían aproximadamente 400 tiendas, incluyendo las del sur de Arizona.
En total seis tiendas serán cerradas.
• Menlo Park SC, 1223 ST Mary's Road, Space 1223, Tucson
• 4140 E. 22nd St., Tucson
• Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway, Tucson
• Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson
• 108 N. Morley Ave., Nogales
• Plaza Vista Mall, Sierra Vista
