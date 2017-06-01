UPDATE: Kellogg Fire grows to estimated 250 acres, SR 83 closed - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Kellogg Fire grows to estimated 250 acres, SR 83 closed

By Tucson News Now Staff
State Route 83 is closed. SR-82 has reopened after a brief closure. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety) State Route 83 is closed. SR-82 has reopened after a brief closure. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
The Kellogg Fire is burning in brush and grass. (Source: Karen Essary via Twitter) The Kellogg Fire is burning in brush and grass. (Source: Karen Essary via Twitter)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A growing wildfire has resulted a highway closure and in evacuations in Sonoita on Thursday, June 1.

According to an Arizona State Forestry tweet, 15 residences have been evacuated because of the 250-acre Kellogg Fire.

State Route 83 is closed between mileposts 32 and 41. SR 82 has reopened after a brief closure. 

The fire is burning in brush and grass. According to InciWeb, five heavy air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, and three Type 1 helicopters have been ordered to battle the blaze.

