Tucson VA to hold Veteran Resource Fair and Town Hall Meeting

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be holding a Veteran Resource Fair and Town Hall event on Saturday, June 10.  

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend the event that will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium at 3601 South 6th Avenue.  

The public is also invited to attend the event.  Tucson VA leadership, as well as Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will be on hand to speak with veterans and their families, after the town hall meeting to cover issues related to their care and benefits. 

The following will also be available during the meeting. 

Community Resources: 

  • Talking Stick Library     
  • Office of Rep. Raul Grijalva
  • Office of Rep. Martha McSally
  • Association of the United States Army
  • Old Pueblo Community Services
  • Habitat for Humanity Tucson
  • American Red Cross
  • Sahuarita Police Department
  • University of Arizona Vet Center    
  • Pima Community College Vet Center     
  • Sky Island Alliance     
  • Arizona Coalition for Military Families     
  • Team RWB     
  • PGA Hope    
  • Project Action for Veterans     
  • I Smile Dentistry     
  • Esperanza En Escalante

VA and State resources: 

  • Vet Center Mobile Van
  • Veteran Benefits Administration
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Homeless Outreach
  • VA Transition & Care Management
  • Southwest Blind Rehabilitation Center
  • Arizona Department of Economic Security (AZDES)
  • Arizona Department of Veteran Services  (ADVS)

Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

