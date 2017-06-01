Tucson VA to hold Veteran Resource Fair and Town Hall Meeting

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be holding a Veteran Resource Fair and Town Hall event on Saturday, June 10.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend the event that will take place from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium at 3601 South 6th Avenue.

The public is also invited to attend the event. Tucson VA leadership, as well as Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will be on hand to speak with veterans and their families, after the town hall meeting to cover issues related to their care and benefits.

The following will also be available during the meeting.

Community Resources:

Talking Stick Library

Office of Rep. Raul Grijalva

Office of Rep. Martha McSally

Association of the United States Army

Old Pueblo Community Services

Habitat for Humanity Tucson

American Red Cross

Sahuarita Police Department

University of Arizona Vet Center

Pima Community College Vet Center

Sky Island Alliance

Arizona Coalition for Military Families

Team RWB

PGA Hope

Project Action for Veterans

I Smile Dentistry

Esperanza En Escalante

VA and State resources:

Vet Center Mobile Van

Veteran Benefits Administration

Suicide Prevention

Homeless Outreach

VA Transition & Care Management

Southwest Blind Rehabilitation Center

Arizona Department of Economic Security (AZDES)

Arizona Department of Veteran Services (ADVS)

Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.